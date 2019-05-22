Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech will return to his former club Chelsea as sporting director when he retires from playing after the teams meet in this month's Europa League final, Sky Sports News and other British media reported on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Cech responded to the reports by tweeting: "Despite the news today, as I had already said to everybody before, I’ll make (a) decision about my future after the last game. Now my sole focus is to win the EL with @Arsenal".

Chelsea were not immediately available to comment on the media reports.