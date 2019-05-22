POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Arsenal's Cech to return to Chelsea as sporting director - British media
The 37-year-old former Czech international previously announced that he would retire from playing at the end of this season.
Arsenal's Cech to return to Chelsea as sporting director - British media
Arsenal's Petr Cech waves to fans after the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at Emirates stadium in London. / AP Archive
May 22, 2019

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech will return to his former club Chelsea as sporting director when he retires from playing after the teams meet in this month's Europa League final, Sky Sports News and other British media reported on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Cech responded to the reports by tweeting: "Despite the news today, as I had already said to everybody before, I’ll make (a) decision about my future after the last game. Now my sole focus is to win the EL with @Arsenal".

Chelsea were not immediately available to comment on the media reports.

Recommended

Former Czech Republic international Cech, who won 124 caps, spent 11 seasons at Stamford Bridge, winning the Champions League and Europa League, four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and three League Cups before moving to Arsenal in 2015.

Cech had previously announced that he would retire from playing at the end of this season.

Arsenal face London rivals Chelsea in the Europa League final in Baku, Azerbaijan on May 29.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat