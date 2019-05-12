Pop idol Rihanna said Friday that she will team up with French luxury giant LVMH to launch her own luxury fashion brand in spring, becoming the first black women to head up a house for the firm.

The new luxury house will be called Fenty after Robyn Rihanna Fenty, the full name of the Barbados-born superstar, who already has her own highly successful Fenty sportswear and Savage lingerie labels.

The world's biggest fashion conglomerate LVMH, which is owned by the industry titan Bernard Arnault, said the brand will be based in Paris and make ready-to-wear clothes, shoes and accessories.

"Mr Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits," Rihanna said.

"I couldn't imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I'm ready for the world to see what we have built together."

Rumours have been rife for months that LVMH, which owns such iconic brands as Dior, Louis Vuitton, Fendi and Givenchy, was assembling a group of top designers for the project.

On Friday Arnault confirmed the rumours, saying that LVMH had built up a "talented and multicultural" team to support Rihanna's newest brand.

'True entrepreneur'

With her huge fan base and nearly 170 million social media followers, Rihanna is one of the most powerful style influencers on the planet.

A new large-scale luxury label, especially one led by a black woman, is a huge development in the fashion world.

The top end of the market has been traditionally hogged by historic French and Italian houses.

Despite its dominance, LVMH has not started a luxury brand from scratch since Christian Lacroix in 1987.

Fashion insiders say the first creations for Rihanna's new line are likely to be unveiled later this month.

Fashion analyst Serge Carreira said the "relatively novel move (to set up the luxury house) makes complete sense.

"It is millennials who are driving growth in the luxury market," he said.

And Rihanna personifies their values and the "battle for diversity, women's rights and a vision of the future," he added.