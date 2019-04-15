The 55th edition of the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey starts on Tuesday. This year's race will be the third time it's been on the UCI World Tour calendar.

119 cyclists in 17 teams will compete in the 1,000km-long 6-day race from April 16-21.

The race will be broadcast in 185 countries.

Organised by the Turkish Cycling Federation, the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey debuted in 1963 and became an international race two years later.

Started in 1963 as the 'Tour of Marmara', this year's race will follow a similar nostalgic route.

Teams will start in Istanbul and head to Tekirdag, Eceabat, Canakkale, Edremit, Balikesir, Bursa, Sakarya and will finish again in Istanbul.

Stages of the Tour 2019: