When General Khalifa Haftar returned to Libya after the overthrow of ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, he found little support either inside or outside the country.

That had changed by the time the warlord attempted and failed to oust the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli in February 2014.

After Haftar failed to capture Tripoli, he turned on Benghazi, the country’s eastern metropol, with Operation Karama.

Through the financial and military backing from Egypt’s Abdel Fattah el Sisi, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, Haftar was able to capture Benghazi within three years.

In response to the Libyan crisis, Western states tried to reconcile the two rival Libyan governments under a UN-sponsored plan to form a unity government, which led to the establishment of the Tripoli-based GNA (Government of National Accord).

Who’s backing which party in Libya?

Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and France to a lesser extent, backed the eastern government and Haftar’s forces.

In turn, Turkey and Qatar supported the government in Tripoli, which is the internationally and UN recognised government.

Some countries, such as France, have been supplying help to both sides, though under different pretexts.