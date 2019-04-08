Former British prisoner in the UAE, David Haigh, says the UK should issue a formal warning against visiting the UAE after a British woman was arrested at Dubai Airport over an offensive Facebook post.

Haigh, told TRT World: “Dubai is not a safe destination.” And said it wouldn’t be until the emirate reforms its justice system.

He was speaking after British media reported the arrest of Laleh Shahravesh, who landed in Dubai on her way to a former colleague’s funeral in March.

Authorities accused Shahravesh of calling her ex-husband an ‘idiot’ and her current lover a ‘horse’ in posts made on Facebook in 2016. The allegation could result in two years behinds bars if it leads to a conviction.

“I would urge the UK Foreign Office to amend its travel warnings to reflect the very real danger of visiting Dubai as a tourist,” Haigh said.

Haigh was jailed for nearly two years in the UAE initially without charge and later after falling foul of the country’s cybercrime laws; charges he labelled as ‘trumped up’.

He accused the country of routinely subjecting prisoners to mental and physical abuse, as well as denying prisoners legal and diplomatic representation.

Since his release, Haigh, a lawyer by profession, has established an NGO, Detained International, which advocates for those held in the Gulf state.

He described the frequency of arbitrary arrests in the UAE ‘alarming’.

Arbitrary arrests

Shahravesh’s arrest in March is the latest addition to a growing list of Western expatriates and tourists detained over seemingly minor transgressions.

In 2015, American Ryan Pate was imprisoned after he posted details of a dispute with his employer on Facebook.

In November last year, a court sentenced British academic Matthew Hedges to life in prison over allegations of spying.