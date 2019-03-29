CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Agnes Varda, grande dame of French cinema, dies aged 90
Agnes Varda, the French New Wave pioneer who for decades beguiled, challenged and charmed moviegoers in films that inspired generations of filmmakers, has died from cancer.
Agnes Varda, grande dame of French cinema, dies aged 90
A photographer-turned-filmmaker, Agnes Varda's films fluctuated between fiction and documentary, often blurring the line in between. May 24, 2015. / Reuters
March 29, 2019

Agnes Varda, the Belgian-born grande dame of French cinema and an influential force behind the New Wave movement, died at her home in Paris on Friday. She was 90 years old.

A close contemporary of cinema legends such as Francois Truffaut and Jean-Luc Godard, Varda won an honorary Oscar in 2017 and the Berlin Film Festival's Berlinale Camera lifetime achievement award only last month.

She made her most recent film, "Agnes by Varda," which shows her discussing her work before live audiences and extracts from earlier films spliced in, to help bid farewell to her audience.

"I have to prepare myself to say goodbye and go away," Varda told a news conference in Berlin in February.

Varda began her career as a stills photographer before becoming one of the leading voices and maverick of the Left Bank Cinema and French New Wave.

Her films focused on the issues faced by ordinary people, such as harvesters (The Gleaners and I, 2000), drifters (Vagabond, 1985) and on women in particular (Cleo from 5 to 7, 1962).

Recommended

A rare female voice in the New Wave movement, Varda 's works are often considered feminist because of her use of female protagonists.

"Women have to make jokes about themselves, laugh about themselves, because they have nothing to lose," she once said.

Varda was making movies until the end. At the age of 89, she partnered with the French photographer and muralist known as JR on "Faces Places," a film that featured the two meandering through rural France, encountering the locals and forming their own friendship.

"Shaken, overwhelmed, bereaved: these feelings that come with the certainty that we have just lost one of the greatest artists of our time," tweeted French Culture Minister Franck Riester.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar