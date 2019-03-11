Russia’s world-renowned choir and dance ensemble performed the Turkish National Anthem with the same feeling as it would the Russia’s, the orchestra's soloist said Monday.

"The Turkish National Anthem is a very powerful and beautiful [piece of] music," Vadim Ananyev told Anadolu Agency.

On March 11, Turks honor Mehmet Akif Ersoy, the poet who penned the anthem’s lyrics, 82 years after his passing.

The Red Army Choir, or the 'Alexandrov Ensemble' as it is officially called, met music lovers of all stripes in Istanbul as part of the 2019 Russian-Turkish Culture and Tourism Year activities.

Hosted by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, the choir performed in various halls with pieces including the Turkish Canakkale Ballad and Sevdan Olmasa (Were it not for your love).

Chief conductor and assistant director of the ensemble, Nikolay Kirillov said their orchestra always received special attention from Turkish audiences.