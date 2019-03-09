President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday inaugurated the ruins of what is thought to be the world's oldest temple.

“Turkey is an open-air museum,” said Erdogan, speaking at a ceremony at the Gobeklitepe archaeological site located in Turkey's southeastern province of Sanliurfa.

Erdogan added that archaeological research should be promoted in order to uncover more historical artefacts and sites in Anatolia region.

With 2019 declared as "the Year of Gobeklitepe" in honour of the 12,000-year-old temple, the region expects to be thronged by tourists.

Gobeklitepe has been on UNESCO’s World Heritage Tentative List since 2011. The site was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in June 2018.

Erdogan said the ancient site contributes to the common cultural treasury of humanity, and that it has already become a “very important reference” in terms of showing the deeply rooted civilisation in Anatolia.