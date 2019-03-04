CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Keith Flint, singer of electronic band The Prodigy, dies at 49
British musician known for hits such as "Firestarter" and "Breathe" was found dead at his Essex home, police say.
Keith Flint, singer of electronic band The Prodigy, dies at 49
British singer Keith Flint of techno group "The Prodigy" performs during the first day of the Isle of Wight Festival at Seaclose Park in Newport on the Isle of Wight, June 9, 2006. / Reuters Archive
March 4, 2019

Keith Flint, the singer of renowned English electronic music band The Prodigy, has died, police and local media said.

The singer, 49, was found dead at his Essex home on Monday, the British police said.

Police were called to an address in Essex, eastern England, shortly after 8:10 am local time on Monday.

Recommended

"We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene," a police spokesman said.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner." 

Flint found fame with The Prodigy when their widely known singles "Firestarter" and "Breathe" topped the music charts after their release in 1997.

The singer was due to start a US tour in May.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar