Risk of "chronic" instability

It's the third time since December 2015 that Spaniards are going to the polls.

And the risk of political gridlock remains just as strong.

Opinion polls estimate that outgoing Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will win but his Socialist Party won't get a majority, far from it.

That means he will have to seek the support of other parties to govern.

This is likely to include far-left party Podemos, which polls say is losing ground, and regional groupings including -- possibly -- Catalan pro-independence lawmakers in the national parliament.

Sanchez has not discarded an alliance with centre-right Ciudadanos, even if the latter says it wants to "chase him from power."

A right-wing majority formed by the conservative Popular Party (PP), Ciudadanos and far-right party Vox is unlikely, according to the polls.

The instability that now governs Spanish politics harkens back to the 2015 elections that marked the end of a two-party system with the eruption of Podemos and Ciudadanos.

The result was political gridlock.

New elections were held in June 2016, with PP leader Mariano Rajoy finally taking power in October at the head of a minority government.

Emergence of far right

That's the big novelty of these elections.

Since the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975, Spain had been one of the few European countries with no far-right party to speak of.

That is likely to change drastically after Sunday's elections.

Vox, with its ultra-nationalist rhetoric, could make a dramatic entrance in the national parliament, gaining some 30 lawmakers out of 350, according to polls.