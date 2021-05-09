Sunday, May 9:

White House: US turning corner on pandemic

The United States is closer to getting the pandemic under control and health officials have been focused on the next challenge: getting more Americans vaccinated, the White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients has said.

"I would say we are turning the corner," Zients said in an interview with CNN's "State of the Union."

Zients said about 58 percent of American adults have received at least one coronavirus vaccine shot.

The task now is to continue building confidence in vaccines and get enough Americans vaccinated to mitigate the spread of the virus and its variants, he said.

US health officials are aiming to meet President Joe Biden's goal of 70 percent of American adults having at least one shot by July 4, US Independence Day.

Zients said reaching that goal could help the country reach a sustainable low level of infections.

Turkey reports over 15,000 new cases

The downward trend in the number of daily cases in Turkey has continued as the country reported just over 15,000 new cases, according to Health Ministry data.

A total of 15,191 cases, including 2,102 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, the data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is over 5 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 43,029, with 283 fatalities over the past day.

Mexico reports over 1,000 new cases

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 1,175 new confirmed cases and 57 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,365,792 and fatalities to 218,985.

Separate government data published in March suggested the real death toll may be at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

Pakistan reports over 3,000 new cases

Pakistan has been struggling with a third surge of cases, despite a complete closure of all business and transport that began this weekend and continues until May 16, the end of the Eid holidays.

Pakistan reported 118 more deaths and 3,785 new cases in a single day. It has now seen nearly 19,000 deaths in the pandemic.

All businesses are now closed except for essential food stores, pharmacies and fuel stations.

Public transport in major cities and towns is either at halt or allowed only with 50 percent capacity while intercity passenger transport is completely shut.

Emirates to ship aid to India from WHO and other groups

Dubai’s long-haul carrier Emirates has said it will begin shipping aid from the World Health Organization and other groups into India for free to help fight a crushing outbreak.

The offer by Emirates, which has 95 flights weekly to nine cities in India, initially involves aid already in Dubai but may expand across the carrier’s network as time goes on.

That could mean major savings for aid groups as airfreight costs have skyrocketed amid the pandemic. Demand for flown cargo stands at record levels worldwide.

EU won't renew order for AstraZeneca vaccine

The European Union's Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton has said the EU Commission did not renew its order for AstraZeneca vaccines.

"We have not renewed the order for after June. We'll see what happens," Breton said on French radio France Inter.

The announcement comes one day after the European Union cemented its support for Pfizer-BioNTech and its vaccine technology by agreeing to a massive contract extension for a potential 1.8 billion doses through 2023.

UK cases and deaths fall further, vaccinations rise

A total of 1,770 new cases have been recorded in the United Kingdom, with the seven-day total of 14,659 cases down by 4.3 percent compared with the previous seven days.

The country recorded two new deaths within 28 days of a positive test. The seven-day death toll of 67 was down by 39.1 percent compared with the previous seven days.

The data showed that 35.37 million people, or 67.2 percent of the UK adult population, have now received a first dose. Of those, 17.67 million, or 33.5 percent of adults, have received the recommended two doses.

Tunisia begins week of strict measures

Tunisia has started a week of restrictions covering the Eid holiday, as hospitals battle to stay afloat as cases soar.

Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi said on Friday that Tunisia was going through "the worst health crisis in its history" and that health facilities were at risk of collapse.

Until next Sunday, mosques, markets and non-essential shops must close, gatherings and family or cultural celebrations are banned, and people are forbidden from travelling between regions.

An overnight curfew begins at 7 pm (1800 GMT) instead of 10 pm, and is in force until 5 am.

Vietnamese woman is Laos' first fatality

A Vietnamese woman has died in Laos, according to state-run media, marking the first death from the disease in the impoverished communist country.

Reclusive, landlocked Laos had appeared to escape the brunt of the pandemic in 2020, but a community outbreak uncovered last month has sent the number of cases soaring — from 49 in early April to 1,302 in less than a month.

Slovak Health Ministry says Sputnik V test satisfactory

A Slovakia Health Ministry spokesperson has said a Hungarian lab confirmed that the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccines sent to Slovakia were satisfactory and the government would discuss the next steps with Russia.

The tests were carried out in Hungary after Russia had requested additional tests in an EU-certified laboratory, saying the Slovaks had not tested them in such a facility.

The Slovak government is considering whether to use the Russian shots in the country of 5.5 million that has been hit hard by the outbreak.

The Slovak Health Ministry's spokesperson, Zuzana Eliasova, said on Sunday that Slovakia is now waiting for further test results from Russia, which are expected at the end of May.

Vietnam reports over 100 new infections

Vietnam has reported 102 new infections as the Southeast Asian country battled a fast-spreading outbreak which Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said threatened political stability if not brought under control.

The new cases raised the total to 3,332 since the pandemic began, with 35 deaths, the Ministry of Health said.

Vietnam has been praised for its record in containing its outbreaks quickly through targeted mass testing and a strict, centralised quarantine programme.

But a new outbreak emerged late last month and has spread rapidly in the country, infecting 333 people in 25 cities and provinces, including the capital Hanoi, and leaving around 10 hospitals under lockdown.

Italy reports over 8,000 new cases

Italy has reported 139 deaths, down from 224 the day before, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 8,292 from 10,176, Health Ministry figures showed.

Italy has registered 122,833 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported 4.1 million cases to date.

Saudi Arabia will organise pilgrimage to Mecca this year

Saudi Arabia has said it will organise the pilgrimage to Mecca this year, but under special conditions to guard against the spread of the virus, state TV reported.