BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Alibaba Cloud cuts prices by up to 50 percent for core, storage products
Alibaba Cloud was one of China's earliest domestic entrants into cloud computing, and currently supplies more than one-third of the sector in China.
Alibaba Cloud cuts prices by up to 50 percent for core, storage products
Alibaba Group has announced a six-way breakup for its business divisions that would allow Alibaba Cloud and other units to raise funding independently. / Photo: Reuters Archive
April 26, 2023

E-commerce and tech giant Alibaba's cloud computing division will cut prices for its products and services by up to 50 percent starting Wednesday, stepping up efforts to fight for a bigger slice of China's cloud market amid rising competition.

According to Alibaba Cloud's website, prices for elastic computing services - the ability to quickly expand or decrease processing - using Arm and Intel-based chips will drop by 15 percent to 20 percent, while services using Nvidia's V100 and T 4 graphics processing units will drop between 41 percent to 47 percent.

The price cuts are one way for the company to attract more customers, said Zhang Yi, who tracks China's cloud computing sector at research firm Canalys, though their actual impact will depend on the specific services clients buy.

Alibaba Cloud was one of China's earliest domestic entrants into cloud computing, and currently supplies more than one-third of the sector in China.

However, in recent years the company has faced intensifying competition from Chinese carriers including China Unicom and China Telecom.

Recommended

In late March Alibaba Group Holding Ltd announced a six-way breakup for its business divisions that would allow Alibaba Cloud and other units to raise funding independently.

Separately, Alibaba stated on Wednesday that more than 200,000 enterprises have requested beta testing for Tongyi Qianwen, the company's AI-powered large language model.

Alibaba Cloud added that it will begin a partnership programme for Tongyi Qianwen, allowing select companies to retrain the model with their own intelligence to create industry-specific applications.

The seven companies comprising the program's initial stage include subdivisions of China National Petroleum Corp and China International Capital Corp.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Trump imposes $100,000 fee for H-1B visa, sparking worries for applicants from India
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Mexico, Canada ink strategic partnership pact and agree to seek 'fairer' trade deal with US
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump