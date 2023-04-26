WORLD
2 MIN READ
Colombia's Petro replaces seven ministers, including finance: official
Reshuffle comes amid challenges and hold ups for President Petro's health reform, which has faced resistance in Congress and even from some of his political allies.
Colombia's Petro replaces seven ministers, including finance: official
After nine months in power, Petro has been unable to usher in the profound reforms in labour laws, healthcare, pensions and the judiciary that he promised during his campaign. (Juan Barreto/AFP) / Others
April 26, 2023

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has announced that he has replaced seven ministers, hours after asking his entire cabinet to resign due to his difficulties in pushing ambitious reforms through Congress.

"Today a new cabinet is being built that will help to consolidate the government's program," Petro wrote in a statement published on his official Twitter account.

Among those replaced was liberal Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo.

Petro's decision followed upset in Colombia's House of Representatives after a debate on the president's controversial health reform was abandoned after not reaching the necessary quorum. Some parties in the government's coalition threatened not to approve the original bill.

After nine months in power, Petro has been unable to usher in the profound reforms in labour laws, healthcare, pensions and the judiciary that he promised during his campaign.

On Tuesday, the Liberal and Conservative parties, and the Social Party of National Unity (de la U) distanced themselves from the government, objecting to elements of his far-reaching reform plans.

Recommended

Petro, for his part, called for an "emergency government... given that Congress was incapable of approving simple very peaceful articles" on equitable redistribution of land.

Two months ago, Petro urged his followers to take to the streets to pressure for congressional approval of the reforms.

Speaking from the balcony of the presidential palace, Petro said he would not back down.

Weeks later, on February 28, Petro replaced three members of his cabinet, including centrist education minister Alejandro Gaviria, whose criticism of proposed health reforms had leaked to the media.

Also sacked were sports minister Maria Isabel Urrutia and culture minister Patricia Ariza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee