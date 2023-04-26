Colombian President Gustavo Petro has announced that he has replaced seven ministers, hours after asking his entire cabinet to resign due to his difficulties in pushing ambitious reforms through Congress.

"Today a new cabinet is being built that will help to consolidate the government's program," Petro wrote in a statement published on his official Twitter account.

Among those replaced was liberal Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo.

Petro's decision followed upset in Colombia's House of Representatives after a debate on the president's controversial health reform was abandoned after not reaching the necessary quorum. Some parties in the government's coalition threatened not to approve the original bill.

After nine months in power, Petro has been unable to usher in the profound reforms in labour laws, healthcare, pensions and the judiciary that he promised during his campaign.

On Tuesday, the Liberal and Conservative parties, and the Social Party of National Unity (de la U) distanced themselves from the government, objecting to elements of his far-reaching reform plans.