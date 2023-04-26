Türkiye has rejected "baseless claims" about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's health.

"We categorically reject such baseless claims regarding President @RTErdogan's health. The President will attend tomorrow's nuclear power plant [Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant] opening via videoconference," the country's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"No amount of disinformation can dispute the fact that the Turkish people stand with their leader and @RTErdogan and his AK [Justice and Development] Party are set to win the May 14 elections," Altun added.

The Directorate of Communications' centre for combating disinformation also said the claims shared on some social media accounts that President Erdogan "had a heart attack and was hospitalised" did not reflect the truth.

Putin to attend inauguration event