TÜRKİYE
TRNC slams Greek Cypriot's Eastern Mediterranean drilling plans
Greek Cypriot side issues NAVTEX to carry out activities in parcel number 12 of the "exclusive economic zone" it declared unilaterally.
"The zone coincides with the area licensed by Turkish Petroleum Corporation to carry out oil and natural gas exploration activities by the Council of Ministers on behalf of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus," TRNC’s Foreign Ministry says. / Photo: AA Archive
April 27, 2023

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has condemned moves in preparation for drilling activities in the so-called exclusive economic zone (EEZ) declared by the Greek Cypriot administration.

In a statement, the TRNC’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday they are closely following the unilateral activities of the Greek Cypriot administration in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Greek Cypriot side has issued a NAVTEX - an international navigational warning to ships - to carry out activities related to drilling preparations in parcel no.12 of the zone, which it declared unilaterally, the statement said.

"The zone coincides with the area licensed by Turkish Petroleum Corporation to carry out oil and natural gas exploration activities by the Council of Ministers on behalf of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus," it said.

It said that despite all warnings, the Greek Cypriot side insisted on it s unilateral activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and did not refrain from raising tensions, adding the uncompromising mentality of the Greek Cypriots should now be plainly seen by the international community.

It reminded that the TRNC's comprehensive cooperation proposal to the Greek Cypriot administration on hydrocarbon resources in the region and the proposal of Türkiye, a guarantor country for Cyprus Island, to organize a comprehensive conference on hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean with the participation of all relevant parties is still on the table.

It underlined that as long as the insistent and unilateral activities of the Greek Cypriot administration continue, the TRNC, along with Türkiye, will take the necessary measures and steps to protect its legitimate rights and interests.

SOURCE:AA
