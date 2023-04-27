New Yorkers and tourists will once again stroll between the rings and diamonds of jeweller Tiffany & Co. on Fifth Avenue, which has officially reopened for business after extensive renovations under new owners, French luxury giant LVMH.

The iconic Manhattan jewellery store -- immortalised by the 1961 film "Breakfast at Tiffany's" -- reopened its doors on Wednesday following the remodelling, which the luxury jeweller hopes will help fuel the brand's momentum under its new ownership.

It took "a bit longer than what we had in mind," Tiffany CEO Anthony Ledru said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, two days before the store reopens to the public.

But the result "goes well beyond our wildest dreams," he said.

The renovation of the Manhattan landmark began under previous management in 2019 and continued after Tiffany's takeover by LVMH.

The goal of the makeover, Ledru told AFP by email ahead of the reopening, is to offer "a unique client experience," with a blend of "art, craftsmanship, heritage and lifestyle."

Tiffany is looking to stay true to its origins while remaining culturally "relevant" and the company wants to make the brand "approachable to all generations," he said.

Beyonce, Jay-Z and Nike

Tiffany was founded in New York in 1837, and has become best known for its diamonds, silver jewelry and engagement rings sold in the brand's iconic robin's egg blue boxes.

The company, which employs 14,000 people and operates some 300 retail outlets worldwide, was acquired by LVMH in early 2021 for just under $16 billion.