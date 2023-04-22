The US is setting a record pace for mass killings in 2023, replaying the horror on a loop roughly once a week so far this year.

The carnage has taken 88 lives in 17 mass killings over 111 days.

Each time, the killers wielded firearms. Only 2009 was marked by as many such tragedies in the same period of time.

Children at a Nashville grade school, gunned down on an ordinary Monday.

Farmworkers in Northern California, sprayed with bullets over a workplace grudge.

In just the last week, four partygoers were slain and 32 injured in Dadeville, Alabama, when bullets rained down on a Sweet 16 celebration.

And a man just released from prison fatally shot four people, including his parents, in Bowdoin, Maine, before opening fire on motorists traveling a busy interstate highway.

“Nobody should be shocked,” said Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was one of 17 people killed at a Parkland, Florida, high school in 2018.

“I visit my daughter in a cemetery. Outrage doesn’t begin to describe how I feel.”

The Parkland victims are among the 2,842 people who have died in mass killings in the US since 2006, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today, in partnership with Northeastern University.

The bloodshed represents just a fraction of the fatal violence that occurs in the US annually.

Yet mass killings are happening with staggering frequency this year: an average of once every 6.53 days, according to an analysis of The AP/USA Today data.

Devastating numbers

The 2023 numbers stand out even more when they are compared to the tally for full-year totals since data was collected.

From coast to coast, the violence is sparked by a range of motives.

Murder-suicides and domestic violence; gang retaliation; school shootings and workplace vendettas.

All have taken the lives of four or more people at once since January 1.