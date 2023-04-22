Turkish citizens in Sudan’s “conflict zones” will be evacuated through a third country on Sunday, Turkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

The announcement on Saturday came hours after Sudan’s military facilitated the evacuation of more than 150 people, including foreign diplomats and officials, to Jeddah through the sea route.

“The issue of ensuring that our citizens in Sudan can safely leave the country and return to their homeland was brought to the agenda by our President and Minister, in their contacts with their Sudanese counterparts and in meetings with some third countries,” the ministry said.

“The necessary preparations were carried out in coordination by our Khartoum Embassy and our Ministry.”