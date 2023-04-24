TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Defence and intelligence chiefs of Türkiye, Russia, Syria, Iran to meet
Tomorrows session in Moscow aims to help bring peace in region, says Turkish national defence minister
Defence and intelligence chiefs of Türkiye, Russia, Syria, Iran to meet
Turkish Defence chief Akar stated that that Türkiye is determined in the fight against terrorism and aims to ensure Syrians in Türkiye return to their land voluntarily, safely and with dignity. / AA
April 24, 2023

A meeting of defence ministers and intelligence chiefs of Türkiye, Russia, Syria, and Iran will be held in Moscow on Tuesday, the Turkish national defence minister has said.

Hulusi Akar said on Monday that Turkish, Russian, and Syrian defence ministers and intelligence chiefs met in Moscow on December 28 last year, and resolved to continue the meetings.

“Later, views were exchanged on the participation of Iran in these meetings. This was approved by the relevant authorities. As a continuation of that session, this time as a quartet, we are preparing for a meeting to be attended by defence ministers and intelligence chiefs,” said Akar.

“On April 25, this meeting is scheduled to be held in Moscow. Our aim is to solve the problems through negotiations and bring peace and tranquility to the region as soon as possible."

READ MORE:Turkish, Russian, Syrian, Iranian FMs likely to meet in May in Moscow

Recommended

Positive developments expected

Akar said several positive steps are expected after the meetings.

He added that Türkiye is determined in the fight against terrorism and aims to ensure Syrians in Türkiye return to their land voluntarily, safely and with dignity.

“We have Syrian brothers and sisters with whom we are together, whether they are in Türkiye or Syria. It is out of the question for us to take any decision that will put them in trouble,” the Turkish defence chief said.

READ MORE: Arab foreign ministers discuss Syria crisis at Saudi Arabia meeting

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay