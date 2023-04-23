Türkiye celebrates 103rd National Sovereignty and Children's Day
TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Türkiye celebrates 103rd National Sovereignty and Children's DayThe national holiday marks the anniversary of the Turkish Grand National Assembly's establishment and is dedicated to children as the nation’s future.
Festive crowds gather annually at Türkiye's founding father Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum, Anitkabir, to observe the holiday. / AA
April 23, 2023

Each year on April 23, Türkiye celebrates its National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, which marks the anniversary of the foundation of the country’s parliament in 1920.

National Education Minister Mahmut Ozer kicked off the day by accompanying a group of children on a visit to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Turkish Republic, in the capital Ankara on Sunday.

The Turkish nation has full “faith and confidence… in our children, to whom we will entrust our holy homeland,” he said, speaking at Anitkabir.

Ozer also praised Ataturk and the Turkish parliamentarians who led the country’s War of Independence.

The Turkish Grand National Assembly met for the first time in Ankara in 1920 during the War of Independence to lay the foundations for an independent, secular and modern republic.

The Grand National Assembly held its special children's session, during which dozens of children took parliamentarians' seats.

This year, most of the participating children were from Türkiye's quake-hit areas in memory of the devastating February 6 earthquakes that jolted the country's south.

The National Sovereignty and Children’s Day in Türkiye is marked by a festival for children to commemorate the country's founding father Ataturk's dedication of the day to children - the future of the country.

Recommended

The day is also celebrated with special events at public offices, schools, and in the private sector.

Vice President Fuat Oktay and other government officials also visited Ataturk’s mausoleum.

“I sincerely congratulate the 103rd anniversary of the establishment of our Turkish Grand National Assembly and the April 23 National Sovereignty and Children’s Day of our children," he said in a tweet.

Oktay emphasised that children "are the guarantee of our future," and commemorated "with gratitude all the heroes of our national struggle, especially Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.”

First Lady Emine Erdogan also issued a statement on Twitter.

“The hope of Türkiye, who will proudly fly our noble flag for centuries, is our children," she said.

"I wish the excitement in their eyes and the determination to succeed in their hearts never diminishes, and I embrace each of them with love.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay