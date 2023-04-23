POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Japanese football star 'King Kazu' makes historic debut in Portugal at 56
Kazuyoshi Miura, who is in his 38th season of professional soccer, has played for a string of clubs across the world including Palmeiras, Genoa, Dinamo Zagreb and Vissel Kobe.
Japanese football star 'King Kazu' makes historic debut in Portugal at 56
FILE - Portugal is the sixth country Miura (right), dubbed "King Kazu" by fans, has played in after starting his globe-trotting career with a spell at Brazil's Santos in 1986. / AP
April 23, 2023

Former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura added yet another achievement to his age-defying career, making his debut for Portuguese second-tier club Oliveirense at the age of 56.

Miura, who joined Oliveirense on loan from Yokohama FC earlier this year, came on in the 90th minute of a 4-1 win at Academico de Viseu on Saturday.

According to a report on the Portuguese league's website, Miura's appearance made him "the oldest footballer ever to play in Portuguese football, with 56 years, one month and 24 days".

Miura, who is in his 38th season of professional soccer, has played for a string of clubs across the world including Palmeiras, Genoa, Dinamo Zagreb and Vissel Kobe.

Recommended

Portugal is the sixth country Miura, dubbed "King Kazu" by fans, has played in after starting his globe-trotting career with a spell at Brazil's Santos in 1986.

He played 89 times for Japan, winning the Asian Cup in 1992, and is the country's second-highest all-time scorer with 55 goals. His last international match was in 2000.

READ MORE:Football - Qatar beat Japan 3-1 to win Asian Cup for first time

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'Historic' moment as Syrian flag raised at embassy in Washington after over a decade
Pakistan hints at more defence pacts post-Saudi deal; India implores Riyadh to mind 'sensitivities'
Venezuela demands UN action over deadly US boat attacks
Trump imposes $100,000 fee for H-1B visa, sparking worries for applicants from India
Erdogan hopes White House meeting with Trump will contribute to resolving regional conflicts
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Mexico, Canada ink strategic partnership pact and agree to seek 'fairer' trade deal with US
Saudi experts and media hail 'NATO-like' defence pact between Islamabad and Riyadh
After US veto, Algeria warns UNSC risks 'third failure' akin to Rwanda, Bosnia genocides
Iran retracts its UN resolution over nuclear site attacks after US threatens to cut IAEA funding
US again vetoes UNSC's Gaza truce call as Israel disregards Palestine occupation deadline
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
US immigration judge orders Mahmoud Khalil deported to Algeria or Syria, lawyers vow appeal
Trump to designate Antifa as 'major terrorist' group