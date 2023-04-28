Turkish expats in 73 countries have started voting in Türkiye’s presidential and parliamentary elections, kickstarting the democratic process that will decide the fate of several candidates, including incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Voting in Türkiye for the parliamentary and presidential polls will be held on May 14.

The primary challenger to the governing conservative-nationalist alliance under President Erdogan will be the opposition bloc led by Kemal Kilicdaroglu, chairman of the Republican People’s Party (CHP).

Erdogan is the AK Party leader and the People’s Alliance’s presidential candidate, while Kilicdaroglu is the opposition Nation Alliance candidate for the top post, along with two other runners, Muharrem Ince and Sinan Ogan. On May 14, both parliamentary and presidential polls will be held simultaneously.

Many analysts believe the elections will be a contest between the AK Party, the country’s most robust and durable conservative movement, and the CHP, the country’s first political party that ruled Türkiye between 1923 and 1950 without any real competition.

In the last hundred years, Türkiye has gone through more than 25 general elections as well as many local and presidential elections.

Here is a look at the most critical poll, which changed the country’s political direction in consequential ways:

1923

In many ways, this election set the course of Türkiye’s political system under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal, an Ottoman pasha (who took Ataturk as his last name in 1934). Ataturk had led the Turkish Independence War against occupying Greeks, who were backed by the Allied powers following the fall of the Ottoman Empire in WWI.

It all began when Allied troops occupied Istanbul, the capital of the Ottoman Empire, and started their invasion through the Anatolian heartland of the empire. Mustafa Kemal and his allies called a Grand National Assembly to be gathered in Ankara, the current capital of Türkiye, to organise resistance against the occupying powers.

In April 1920, the Grand National Assembly was opened after elections were held across the free territories as some former members of the last Ottoman parliament also joined this new Ankara-based legislative body. This assembly was an interesting collection of different political views, even though all of them believed in resistance against the occupation forces.

There were two factions in this war assembly: The First Group, led by Mustafa Kemal and his allies, and the Second Group, backed by conservative forces. Following the successful Independence War, the political infighting between these two groups became apparent in the Grand National Assembly.

The 1923 election was held before the declaration of Türkiye as a republic on October 29 of the same year – in the backdrop of the internal political infighting between Mustafa Kemal and his opponents in the Second Group, who refused to approve the Treaty of Lausanne, the peace agreement between Ankara and the Allied Powers, and some other political measures the First Group advocated.

Mustafa Kemal thought the best way to dismantle opposition was to dissolve the war assembly and call an early election in April 1923. The Second Group boycotted the election, claiming the assembly’s dissolution to be unconstitutional.

Mustafa Kemal’s supporters gained a majority in the Grand National Assembly, and the First Group renamed itself the People’s Party, which would later become the Republican People’s Party (CHP). But the opposition reorganised under the Progressive Republican Party (TFC), which was closed down by Ankara authorities in 1925.

Many analysts believed the 1923 election laid out the CHP’s one-party rule till 1950, when the opposition conservative Democratic Party won the elections and claimed power, leading Türkiye’s transition to a multi-party system.

1950

The CHP ruled Türkiye single-handedly until the end of WWII when Ankara launched a process of allying with the West against the Soviet-led communist block. In the 1946 poll, for the first time ever since 1920, Ankara allowed other political factions like Democratic Party to contest the elections.

But the election witnessed many voting suppression tactics of the CHP, which was able to hold its majority in parliament thanks to a controversial election law. Interestingly, the same election law would help the Democratic Party win a big majority in the next election in 1950.