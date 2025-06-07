US immigration agents detained and later allowed the "voluntary departure" of the world's most-followed TikToker, Khaby Lame, after he "overstayed" his visa, authorities said.

"US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained Seringe Khabane Lame, 25, a citizen of Italy, June 6, at the Harry Reid International Airport, Las Vegas, Nevada for immigration violations," the agency said in a statement on Saturday.

Lame entered the United States on April 30 and "overstayed the terms of his visa", the statement said of the Friday detention, adding that he was released the same day.

The Italian national, who is a UNICEF goodwill ambassador and has a following of more than 162 million on TikTok, "has since departed the US".

Lame had not immediately posted publicly about the incident as of Saturday afternoon.

Since taking power in January, US President Donald Trump has delivered on campaign promises to tighten immigration controls and carry out a mass deportation drive — aspects of which have been challenged in US courts.