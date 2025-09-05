Washington, DC — John Bolton, once at the centre of Donald Trump's White House and now one of his loudest detractors, is under federal investigation for possible mishandling of classified material.

Court filings unsealed on Thursday reveal that FBI agents searched his Maryland home in late August, walking away with folders, binders and devices tied to his time in office.

The warrant application listed two criminal statutes, including the Espionage Act.

That law makes it a crime to hold or pass on national defence secrets without permission.

It is the same statute that federal prosecutors once used against Trump himself, in a case later dismissed.

As per the court filings, the FBI seized two mobile phones, a stack of printed schedules, typed records, and folders marked "Trump I–IV" from Bolton's house.

There was also a binder labelled "Statements and Reflections to Allied Strikes."

A separate search of his Washington office, reported by the Washington Times, produced more electronics and documents.

US Justice Department has confirmed the seizures.

Echoes of past disputes?

Bolton's lawyer Abbe Lowell called the sweep baseless.

"The materials taken from Amb. Bolton's home are the ordinary records of a 40-year career serving this country,” he said.

"Any thorough review will show nothing inappropriate was stored or kept by Amb. Bolton."



No charges so far. But the statutes named in the warrant are heavy ones.

The Espionage Act carries prison terms of five to twenty years. Cases brought under it are rare, but when they land, they land hard.

Jonathan Turley, a constitutional scholar, called them severe by nature.



Politics sits close to the surface. Bolton once carried Trump's confidence, first at the UN, then in the West Wing. The partnership collapsed in 2019 after open clashes over policy.

Since then, Bolton has spoken with a freer tongue.

His memoir, The Room Where It Happened (2020), painted Trump as a figure driven by grievance rather than strategy.

He later stripped it down further, saying flatly that Trump was unfit for office.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration revoked Bolton's security clearance and personal protection.