WORLD
4 MIN READ
Philippines' Marcos aims to strengthen relationship with US during visit
Marcos' official visit to Washington is the first by a Philippine president in more than 10 years and the latest in a series of high-level meetings the Philippines has held with leaders of the US and China.
Philippines' Marcos aims to strengthen relationship with US during visit
Manila faces concerns about China, its main trading partner, and domestic opposition to US military presence. / Photo: Reuters Archive
April 30, 2023

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has said his meeting with US President Joe Biden was essential in advancing his country's national interest and strengthening the "very important alliance" between Manila and Washington.

Before leaving for his four-day official visit to Washington, Marcos said on Sunday he would convey to Biden his determination to forge "an even stronger relationship" with the United States to "address the concerns of our times," including issues related to the economy.

"During this visit, we will reaffirm our commitment to fostering our long standing alliance as an instrument of peace and as catalyst of development in the Asia Pacific region and for that matter, for the rest of the world," said Marcos, the son of the late strongman whom Washington helped flee into exile in Hawaii during a 1986 'people power' uprising.

Biden and Marcos are expected to reach agreements on greater business engagement, as well as "military enhancements" amid shared concerns about China, a senior Biden administration official said about Monday's meeting.

The senior US administration official said it was impossible to underestimate the strategic importance of the Philippines, although the relationship was more than just about security.

The official said that as part of moves to boost commercial ties, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo would a lead a presidential business delegation to the Philippines.

While Marcos was seeking good relations with both China and the United States, Manila was increasingly concerned about "provocative" diplomacy by Beijing and seeking stronger ties with allies, he said.

"We're seeking not to be provocative, but to provide both moral and practical support for the Philippines as they try to make their way in a complex Western Pacific," the official said. "Their geographic position is critical," he added.

RelatedPhilippines, US launch largest-ever joint military drills
Recommended

Maritime confrontations

Experts say Washington sees the Philippines as a potential location for rockets, missiles and artillery systems to counter a Chinese amphibious invasion of Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.

Marcos' Washington visit comes after Philippines on Friday accused China's coast guard of "dangerous maneuvers" and "aggressive tactics" in the South China Sea. The maritime confrontation between the two countries comes despite a visit to Manila this weekend by Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

In the face of such pressure from China, the Philippines and the United States have rapidly stepped up defense engagements, including large-scale military exercises and a recent expansion of US access to Philippine bases. China has objected to the bases agreement.

The two sides agreed to complete a road map in coming months for the delivery of US defense assistance to the Southeast Asian nation over the next five to 10 years.

Alluding to the difficult period in bilateral relations under Marcos' predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, the official said Monday's summit would be part of efforts to build the "habits of alliance management" back to levels of the 1970s and 1980s.

The official said the US planned to enhance trilateral dialogue with Japan and the Philippines, and Marcos would have discussions at the Pentagon about joint maritime patrols.

"We will and have stepped up our broader regional security discussions with the Philippines on all the issues in the South China Sea and elsewhere," the official said, a reference to Manila's disputed maritime claims with China and other nations.

RelatedUS demands Beijing stop 'provocative and unsafe' acts in South China Sea
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages