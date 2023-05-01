Paraguayans have elected a president from the rightwing Colorado Party, in power for nearly eight decades, rejecting a centre-left challenger who had railed against institutional corruption.

Economist and former finance minister Santiago Pena, 44, won the election on Sunday with more than 42 percent of votes cast, results showed with 90 percent of ballots counted, according to the country's election body.

Sixty-year-old challenger Efrain Alegre of the Concertacion centre-left coalition garnered 27.5 percent despite having had a narrow lead in opinion polls ahead of Sunday's vote.

The Colorado Party has governed almost continually since 1947 - through a dictatorship and since the return of democracy in 1989, but has been tainted by corruption claims.