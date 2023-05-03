Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has met his Syrian counterpart in Damascus, official media said, on the first visit by a head of state of the country since Syria's civil war broke out 12 years ago.

Bashar al Assad welcomed close ally Raisi at the presidential palace on Wednesday, regime-supported SANA news agency said, at a time when more regional capitals are re-engaging with the internationally-isolated government in Damascus as it seeks to rebuild after years of civil war.

The two-day visit comes just weeks after Iran's landmark, Chinese-brokered agreement to restore ties with regional rival Saudi Arabia, which has sparked a flurry of diplomacy in the Middle East.

"During this trip, we will hold consultations to strengthen and improve economic, political and security relations," Raisi said before departing Tehran, adding that ties between Syria and Iran were "completely strategic".

The Syrian regime said a number of agreements would be signed between the two countries, which remain under heavy Western sanctions.

The large Iranian delegation includes the ministers of foreign affairs, defence, oil, roads and urban development as well as telecommunications.

Preparations for Raisi's visit have been underway for days.

Security forces were heavily deployed in key parts of the Syrian capital, while billboards with portraits of Raisi and Assad reading "welcome" in Arabic and Persian lined the airport road.

Expected deals

The last Iranian president to visit Damascus was Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in September 2010.

Assad has officially visited Tehran twice since the war broke out, the last time in May 2022.

Iranian government spokesperson Ali Bahadori Jahromi said Tuesday that "both countries are ready for the highest level of co-operation".