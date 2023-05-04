Freshly laid roads, bridges, upgraded military camps, and new civilian infrastructure dot the winding high Himalayan route to the Indian frontier village of Zemithang -- which China renamed last month to press its claim to the area.

It is in the far northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, almost all of which Beijing insists falls under its sovereignty as "South Tibet".

The Asian giants fought a war in 1962 over their 3,500-kilometre (2,200-mile) divide, now known as the Line of Actual Control, and it remains disputed to this day, with sporadic clashes and regular diplomatic manoeuvres.

Culturally largely Tibetan, Arunachal Pradesh is savage territory for battle, with mountain passes as high as 4,750 metres (15,000 feet) still covered in snowdrifts as late as May, and thickly forested slopes lower down.

Now both powers are engaged in major construction drives to reinforce their positions.

New Delhi bristled at Beijing's announcement renaming Zemithang -- dubbed "Bangqin" -- and 10 other sites in April.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the state "is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India", adding: "Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality."

Beijing has sought to change the facts by force before.

Zemithang, just a few kilometres from the boundary, and picture-postcard Tawang, the main town in the district -- home to the biggest and oldest Tibetan Buddhist monastery outside Lhasa -- were both seized by Chinese forces in 1962 as they inflicted a humiliating defeat on Indian troops before retreating.

The Indian army officer charged with preventing a repetition is Brigadier N.M. Bendigeri, who commands thousands of troops in Tawang.

Hundreds of his men clashed with Chinese forces in December.

And three years ago in Ladakh, at the western end of the frontier, 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed in brutal hand-to-hand combat.

Beijing's announcements "won't change a thing here", Bendigeri said.

But in fact, Chinese actions are profoundly changing the once neglected and remote region.

Balancing act

Worried about China's build-up on the other side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has pumped billions of dollars into ambitious connectivity projects, to boost civilian presence, and establish new paramilitary battalions.

India has scaled up its defences, deploying cruise missiles, howitzers, US-made Chinook transport helicopters and drones.

At the same time, in an indication of New Delhi's constant geopolitical balancing act, India is part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which includes China and Russia.