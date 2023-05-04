Sporadic skirmishes and tension along the frontline between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops and a lack of success so far in recent attempts to bring the two sides to reach a peace agreement are cause for concern. The situation is fragile, and the hope we had for a speedy peace deal is fading.

A golden opportunity emerged with the ceasefire agreement in 2020, ending three decades of Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories. This allowed one million internally displaced Azeris to return to their homes, a monumental step towards healing and reconciliation.

The opening of the Zangezur corridor, a land connection through Armenian territory between Azerbaijan and its exclave Nakhchivan, was a condition accepted by Armenians in the ceasefire agreement. In return, Azerbaijan also agreed to a land connection (the Lachin corridor) through its territory from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh. This was a significant step towards fostering peace and cooperation between the two countries.

Nakhchivan, surrounded by Armenia, Iran, and Türkiye with no land connection to Azerbaijan, needs this corridor urgently for the free flow of people and goods. It will unlock the huge potential for normalising relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, leading to lasting peace and economic prosperity for all.

The Zangezur corridor is not a threat to any other country. On the contrary, it will foster regional cooperation, stability, and development.

A peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia will also contribute to the full normalisation of relations between Türkiye and Armenia. We have already taken positive steps, including the appointment of special envoys and agreed to open shared border crossings for citizens of third countries and diplomats. Additionally, direct air cargo transit is another concrete result of initial diplomatic contacts.

We are also encouraged by recent developments, such as the visit of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to Türkiye in February, to convey condolences following the devastating earthquake in our country. Preparations are underway to open the Alican-Margara border gate, which was used for the passage of Armenian aid and rescue workers to the earthquake zone. We are grateful to the people and the government of Armenia for extending their help during this challenging time.

The full normalisation of ties between Armenia and its neighbours Azerbaijan and Türkiye will create new opportunities for all the people of the Caucasus region and, hopefully, reversing historical enmities, will pave the way for lasting friendship and cooperation.

However, we must be mindful of the delicate situation at hand. While the conflict is currently frozen, the threat of falling back into hostilities grows the longer it takes to hammer out a deal.

Ever since Armenia gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, two major issues have prevented the development of normal relations between Ankara and Yerevan. One was the war in 1992 over Nagorno-Karabakh and the consequent occupation, in violation of international law, of a substantial amount of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia.

The other obstacle is the unresolved differing perspectives on the historic events of 1915 that led to the deaths of both Armenians and Muslims in the final years of the Ottoman Empire.

The first of the two hurdles has more or less been resolved, with Azerbaijan regaining its lands in 2020 after three decades of Armenian occupation.

The second hurdle has proven far more difficult to surmount as it is a deeply emotional and sensitive topic for both sides.