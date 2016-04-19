WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkish Army kills 32 DAESH terrorists near Bashiqa in Iraq
Turkish Army kills 32 DAESH terrorists in retaliation to attack on Turkish tank at Bashiqa military camp in Iraq
Turkish Army kills 32 DAESH terrorists near Bashiqa in Iraq
Iraqi Army and volunteer fighters seen training in Bashiqa region before an operation against DAESH terrorist group, on March 2, 2015. / AA
By Staff Reporter
April 19, 2016

Turkish Armed Forces announced that Turkish troops killed 32 DAESH terrorists on Tuesday in retaliation to an attempted attack by the terror group on a Turkish tank at a military camp in the northern Iraqi town of Bashiqa near Mosul.

According to military sources, the attack that targeted an M60 tank belonging to Turkish Army caused only material damage to the vehicle's periscope as no casualties were reported.

Recommended

Turkey deployed a protection force unit of around 150 troops to Bashiqa in December 2015, citing heightened security risks near the town, where its troops are training the Iraqi militia to fight against DAESH terrorists.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit