A Moroccon United Nations peacekeeper has been killed in an alleged attack carried out by members of the militant group, Lord's Resistance Army (LRA), in Central African Republic, according to a UN statement.

Peacekeepers were fired at when they were patrolling in the Rafai town of Mbomou province to look into an attack near Agoumar Village, the statement said.

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon condemned the killing in Rafai town late Monday.

The statement also added that, "The peacekeeper was shot by unknown assailants and succumbed to his wounds later that afternoon."

"The attacks against those who are working towards peace and security in the Central African Republic are unacceptable," Ban said, taking quotes from the statement.

According to the US Department of State, "the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) has been active since 1986, making it one of Africa's oldest, most violent, and persistent armed groups. The LRA was formed in northern Uganda to fight against the Government of Uganda, and operated there from 1986 to 2006. At the height of the conflict, nearly two million people in northern Uganda were displaced."