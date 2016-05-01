Thousands of of supporters of Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada al Sadr were inside Baghdad's Green Zone on Sunday after breaking into the fortified area and storming parliament, as Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al Abadi called for rioters to be pursued and punished.

Protesters who had gathered outside the heavily fortified district housing government buildings and many foreign embassies on Saturday forced lawmakers to leave the parliament building after they breached the area's heavy concrete wall.

Although the situation was calmer on Sunday, Prime Minister Abadi's office said he had ordered the pursuit of people involved in attacks or vandalism.

Abadi "directed the interior minister to pursue the elements who attacked the security forces and citizens and members of parliament and vandalised state properties and to refer them to the judiciary to receive their just punishment," a statement said.

A number of people were injured after protesters clashed with riot police the day before, but security forces were not taking action against protesters inside the Green Zone on Sunday.

The riots erupted outside the Green Zone after the parliament again failed to reach a quorum and approve new ministers to replace the current government of party-affiliated ministers.