TÜRKİYE
Cross-border attack on Turkey's Kilis leaves one dead
One person dies, two wounded after rockets fired from DAESH-controlled area in Syria hit Turkish border town
A damaged house is seen after rocket projectiles hit the roof of an house in Turkey's southeastern border province of Kilis, Turkey on April 18, 2016. [AA Archive] / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 2, 2016

One person was killed and two were wounded after two rockets fired from DAESH-controlled area in Syria landed near a school and a street in Turkey's southeastern border province of Kilis, on Monday, a security source said.

The Turkish military returned fire into Syria, hitting DAESH positions, the source added.

The southeastern town of Kilis, just across the border form northern Syria, has been hit frequently by rocket fire in recent weeks.

Eighteen-year-old Syrian national Nur Dervis was killed. Syrian Emine Asseni, 36, and Turkish national Mustafa Mutluer, 31, were wounded and taken to Kilis State Hospital.

Turkish artillery fired on DAESH positions in Suran, Arshak, Ikdakh and Ihtimalat regions in the northern Syria in retaliation, killing 50 DAESH terrorists, according to military sources,

Turkey has been under indiscriminate rocket attacks from inside Syria since mid-January. In Kilis province alone, a total of 18 people have been killed and 60 others have been wounded since the beginning of 2016.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
