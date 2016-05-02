The bodies of renowned mountain climber Alex Lowe and expedition cameraman David Bridges who were buried in a Himalayan avalanche 16 years ago have been found.

Lowe's wife said in a statement on Friday that two climbers attempting to ascend the 26,291-foot Shishapangma nountain in Tibet discovered the remains of two people partially melting out of a glacier.

The climbers described the clothing and backpacks seen on the bodies to Conrad Anker, who was climbing with Lowe and Bridges at the time of the October 1999 avalanche and survived. Anker concluded that the two were Bridges and Lowe, the statement said.

"Alex and David vanished, were captured and frozen in time. Sixteen years of life has been lived and now they are found. We are thankful," Jenni Lowe-Anker said.

She married Anker, her husband's friend and fellow elite climber, in 2001. They live in Bozeman, Montana, and run the Alex Lowe Charitable Foundation together.

Anker said the discovery has brought closure and relief to him.