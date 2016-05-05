WORLD
3 MIN READ
Italy, Germany object to Austria's new border controls
Italy and Germany oppose Austria's new plans to introduce further border controls.
Italy, Germany object to Austria's new border controls
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (R) speaks next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as they lead a news conference at Chigi palace in Rome, Italy May 5, 2016. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
May 5, 2016

Italy and Germany expressed their concerns on Thursday over Austria's plans to present new border controls by constructing a 250-metre (820-foot) fence at the Brenner Pass connecting Austria and Italy.

After a joint press conference between the Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, they both made it clear that they strongly oppose this new measure.

"We expressed our total opposition to, and, in some ways, our shock over the position that has been taken by our Austrian friends," Renzi said during the news conference that took place in Rome.

"We have expressed our clear disagreement with the Austrian positions on the Brenner Pass. They are wrong and anachronistic," Renzi added.

"I am strongly against any closure," Merkel said after fears of a lack of freedom within the 28-country bloc was expressed by both sides. "We can't abandon whoever defends our borders. We need to remain loyal to each other," she added.

The German Chancellor also warned that the free movement of goods within the bloc could also be threatened by Austria's decision.

Recommended

"We either defend our [EU] external borders or we will return to nationalism and lose our freedom of movement of businesses and people," Merkel said.

Last month the Italian PM had said that Austria's plan to change the refugees' route is "shamelessly against European rules, as well as being against history, against logic and against the future."

The European Union had also expressed its deep concern about Austria introducing new border controls saying it is "very concerned," when Austria gave the first clues of its plan as the country fears a possible refugee influx heading north.

Refugees are running out of route choices as Austria is not the only country to introduce such measures.

Macedonia has closed its border "completely" to refugees and Hungary said it will increase border security with more troops.

Slovenia, Croatia and Serbia also said that they would place new restrictions on the entry of refugees, putting extra obstacles in the way of those trying to reach the European Union via the Balkans.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit