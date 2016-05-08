Australia will go to the polls on July 2 after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called an election that will likely focus on the flagging economy and hot-button issues like the country's tough asylum seeker policy.

Turnbull, whose Liberal-National coalition is running neck-and-neck in opinion polls with the centre-left Labour opposition, visited Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove in the capital, Canberra, to seek the dissolution of both houses of parliament.

He told a media conference Australians faced a clear choice: "To stay the course, maintain the commitment to our national economic plan for growth and jobs, or go back to Labour with its higher taxing, higher spending, debt-and-deficit agenda."

The official start to the two-month election campaign was widely expected after Turnbull confirmed on Wednesday he would seek a July 2 poll to cash in on a budget plan outlined the day before, aimed at creating jobs and spurring growth.

A Seven-ReachTEL poll published on Saturday - the first to factor in reaction to the budget - had Turnbull's Liberal-National coalition and Labour both on 50 percent support on a two-party preferred basis, under which votes for minor parties are redistributed to the two main blocs.