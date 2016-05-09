Thousands of pigeons with tiny LED lights strapped to their legs swooped through the darkening skies in a jaw-dropping display of beauty, but savvy New Yorkers gazing up at the performance art knew enough to keep their mouths shut.

As evening fell over the Brooklyn Navy Yard, once home to the nation's largest naval fleet of carrier pigeons, artist Duke Riley opened an enormous coop and released the homing pigeons of his 'Fly by Night' project.

At the call of his whistle, the massive flock took off and circled for 30 minutes late Thursday over the deck of their temporary home on a decommissioned US Navy ship, following a bamboo pole waved in the air by Riley.

What resembled air-borne embers swirling from a campfire were actually LED lights in the birds' leg bands, which historically were used to carry messages.

'It is a collaborative project between me and the pigeons,' Riley said. 'It's a performance or maybe it's just a drawing that they are doing in the sky.'

The show will be repeated every weekend evening from May 7 through June 12.