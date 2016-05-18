More than 150 people are feared dead after more than three days of heavy rain triggered two landslides in central Sri Lanka, disaster officials said on Wednesday as rescuers stopped searching after recovering more than a dozen bodies.

Torrential rains have forced almost 200,000 people to flee their homes.

The exact death toll is currently unknown after military officials put the number of deaths at 37 but Sri Lanka Red Cross official Neville Nanayakkara said the toll is much higher.

"At that meeting, it was revealed that around 300-400 people are feared to have died in the Aranayaka landslide," he said.

More than 350 people were rescued in landslide affected areas across the country early on Wednesday.