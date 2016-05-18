WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over 100 feared dead in Sri Lanka following landslides
2 landslides triggered by torrential rain over the past 3 days have forced almost 200,000 to flee their homes, with over 100 people feared dead.
Over 100 feared dead in Sri Lanka following landslides
Bad weather hampering rescue efforts. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
May 18, 2016

More than 150 people are feared dead after more than three days of heavy rain triggered two landslides in central Sri Lanka, disaster officials said on Wednesday as rescuers stopped searching after recovering more than a dozen bodies.

Torrential rains have forced almost 200,000 people to flee their homes.

The exact death toll is currently unknown after military officials put the number of deaths at 37 but Sri Lanka Red Cross official Neville Nanayakkara said the toll is much higher.

"At that meeting, it was revealed that around 300-400 people are feared to have died in the Aranayaka landslide," he said.

More than 350 people were rescued in landslide affected areas across the country early on Wednesday.

Recommended

Rescue efforts have focused on the town of Aranayaka, 100 km northeast of the capital Colombo, where three villages in the district of Kegalle were hit the hardest.

The Red Cross has set up a welfare camp for survivors.

Police say another landslide at Bulathkohupitiya, also in Kegalle district, had buried at least 16 people.

Military spokesman Jayanath Jayaweera says troops have recovered 13 bodies from both sites.

Troops are using boats and helicopters to pull survivors to safety.

Flooding and droughts are frequent in Sri Lanka, which is battered by a southern monsoon between May and September, while a northeastern monsoon runs from December to February.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit