Peace talks resumed in Tanzania on Saturday in order to end the crisis in Burundi but several opposition figures were not invited to the meeting.

Burundi has been mired in a year-long crisis that has killed more than 450 people since President Pierre Nkurunziza pursued and won a third term. Opponents said his move violated the constitution and a peace deal that ended a civil war in 2005.

Dialogue in Bujumbura last year between the government and opponents failed to bridge differences, and talks mediated by Uganda earlier this year also swiftly stalled.

"The Burundi peace talks began in Arusha today under the facilitation of former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa," Richard Owora Othieno, spokesman of the six-state East African Community, which includes Burundi, said.

The Tanzanian city of Arusha was also the location for negotiations that led to the deal to end the ethnically charged 1993-2005 civil war.

Renewed violence in Burundi has alarmed the region where memories of the Rwanda's 1994 genocide remain etched in memory. Like Rwanda, Burundi has an ethnic Hutu majority and a Tutsi minority.

Till now, the violence in Burundi has largely followed political rather than ethnic loyalties. But diplomats fear ethnic wounds could reopen the longer violence continues.