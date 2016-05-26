Indonesian President Joko Widodo has issued a new law allowing convicted prisoners to be sentenced to death, chemical castration and maximum prison sentences.

The new law approved on Wednesday came after social media was flooded with calls for child sex abusers to be given harsher penalties, following the sentencing of seven teenagers to 10 years in prison last month for gang raping and murdering a 14-year-old schoolgirl on the western island of Sumatra.

The incident drew comparisons with the fatal gang rape in 2012 of a female university student in Delhi, which triggered protests and a change in India's laws.

"Sexual violence against children is an extraordinary crime," Widodo told a news conference at the presidential palace.

"This regulation is meant to overcome (such) incidents, in which we have seen a significant rise," he added, although the official number of child sex abuse cases is currently unknown.

In addition to the death penalty, convicted pedophiles could now face chemical castration and be tagged with an electronic chip to track their movements.

Prison sentences for child sex offenders have also been increased to a maximum of 20 years from 10 years.