In a show of strength, NATO kicked off a military drill in Poland on Monday, the largest of its kind since the Cold War, amid growing tensions with Russia.

The war game, dubbed Anaconda-2016, is a military exercise involving 30,000 troops from 24 countries. America contributed 14,000 troops. The exercise also includes 12,000 Polish troops, 800 British and more from non-NATO countries.

The move will likely further damage already strained relations between the Kremlin and the West.

US Army Chief of Staff, Mark Milley, said American participation "demonstrates that we are shoulder to shoulder with the Polish people" and that the exercises would "improve our collective readiness."

NATO says exercises such as Anaconda-16 and plans for an increased military presence in the region are a defensive reaction to Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

Russia is adamantly opposed to the move, which NATO refers to as its "deter and dialogue" strategy.