The Greatest was laid to rest on Friday after a final journey through his hometown Louisville, Kentucky.

World leaders, celebrities, family members, boxing fans and admirers of Muhammad Ali gathered for one last goodbye to the legendary heavyweight boxing champion, civil rights activist and poet. Ali struggled with Parkinson's for nearly three decades and died of sepsis on June 3 at the age of 74.

People lined the streets of Louisville for the funeral procession, which started at 9:00am (1300 GMT) and followed the same 30 kilometre (18 miles) route as the parade celebrating his Olympic gold medal in 1960.

After the burial, the public memorial service at KFC Yum Centre started an hour later than the expected 2:00pm (1800 GMT), according to The Guardian. More than 15,000 people in all were at the large sporting arena.

The interfaith service featured eulogies by former US president Bill Clinton, comedian Billy Crystal, Ali's wife, his daughter and several multifaith leaders.

The poignant memorial service began with a Koranic verse. The recitation was by Imam Hamzah Abdul Malik in accordance with the boxer's wishes. Ali worked with his family over the past few years to plan his last rites, making it inclusive, diverse and accessible.

Senior pastor Dr Kevin Cosby, who was one of the first speakers, touched on the civil rights movement out of which African-Americans emerged with a renewed sense of self.

"And then from Louisville, emerged a silver-tongued poet who took the ethos of somebody-ness to unheard-of heights. Before James Brown said 'I'm black and I'm proud, Muhammad Ali said, I'm black and I'm pretty'."

Clinton said, "We all have an Ali story. It's the gift we all have that should be most honoured today because he released them to the world."

He added, "Besides being a lot of fun to be around and basically a universal soldier for our common humanity, I will always think of Muhammad as a truly free man of faith."

US President Barack Obama was unable to make the trip because of daughter Malia's high school graduation. But White House adviser Valerie Jarrett read a letter from the president at the service in which Obama said Ali helped give him the audacity to think he could one day be president.

"Muhammad Ali was America. Brash. Defiant. Pioneering. Never tired. Always game to test the odds. He was our most basic freedoms: religion, speech, spirit," Obama said.

Cassius Clay to Muhammad Ali

Ali, who was once scorned for converting to Islam and lost three years of his boxing career for refusing US military service during the Vietnam War, ended up becoming one of the most celebrated Americans in modern history, at home and abroad.

"What does it say of a man, any man, that he can go from being viewed as one of his country's most polarizing figures to arguably its most beloved?" sportscaster Bryant Gumbel told the service.

Crystal, who brought some levity to the proceedings with comic impressions and a few well-received jokes, called Ali "a tremendous bolt of lightning created by Mother Nature, the fantastic combination of power and beauty."

Mourners chanted Ali's name as his wife Lonnie took the stage, her face obscured by her wide-brimmed black hat.