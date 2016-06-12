After 49 people were killed and 53 were injured at Pulse, a gay club in Orlando, Florida, in the early hours of Sunday, families and officials continue to struggle to make sense of what has been described as the "deadliest mass shooting in America."

Family members are still holding onto the hope that their loved ones are not among the dead, as hospital authorities had released only seven names around 17 hours after the assault.

Some parents can be seen making desperate appeals on television, begging to know what happened to their sons or daughters who were at Pulse at the time of the brutal attack.

Three hours of terror

It was a balmy Saturday night in June, a month declared by President of the United States Barack Obama as "Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride Month." Only a few days ago, Orlando's LGBT community had celebrated the annual Gay Days, setting the tone for the Latin-themed weekend night at Pulse, a club known for being gay-friendly.

So when revellers heard loud percussive sounds around 2am, no one suspected anything other than drumbeats or special effects.

Christopher Hanson said at first he thought the loud, rhythmic sounds were part of the music "until you heard too many shots. It was like, bang, bang, bang, bang."

He told CNN, "I just saw bodies going down and I was ordering a drink at the bar. I fell down. I crawled out. People were trying to escape out the back." Christopher didn't see the shooter.

"When I got across the street, there were people – blood everywhere."

According to the Orlando Sentinel, an off-duty police officer working at the club heard shots around 2:02am.

At that point Omar Mateen, identified as the perpetrator of the "terror and hate" attack, was outside Pulse, wielding an AR-15 (assault rifle), a gun and an explosive device. At least three police officers tried to engage the 29-year-old attacker but Mateen made it inside.

At some point, Mateen, according to the FBI, made a call to 911 during the attack and some officials said the killer pledged his support to the "Islamic State, or ISIS."

The management of Pulse quickly posted an emergency warning on its Facebook page.

Survivors and accounts collated from social media suggest there was intense firing inside the club, from which patrons struggled to find a way to escape. Several people crawled through the front, others through the back and some managed to climb out of windows.

Yet many unfortunate revellers ended up being holed up in the toilets or entertainers' rooms where it seems many of the deaths took place.

From the text messages shared between Mina Justice and her son Eddie, who was in the club, it seems people were trapped in a toilet with Mateen holding them hostage.

It is unclear whether Eddie survived; there were no more messages from him after he replied "yes" at 2:51am in answer to his mother's question if the attacker was also in the toilet.

In the hours which followed, more law-enforcement officers gathered but it took three interminable hours before they breached the club, mowing down a wall with an armoured vehicle. They eventually shot Mateen dead.

When they entered the club, one patron was found hiding under a pile of bodies.

By 7am, Orlando Police Chief John Mina, addressing the media, said at least 20 were dead. The death toll rose to 49 and the massacre was categorised as a terrorist act.

"This is clearly an act of terror," Florida Governor Rick Scott told reporters, declaring a county-wide state of emergency.

Most victims were taken to Orlando hospital, where hundreds of family members still await information, some tight-lipped, some crying.

By 7pm, only seven victims had been identified.

Waiting for the final word

So far Edward Sotomayor Jr, 34; Stanley Almodovar III, 23; Luis Omar Ocasio-Capo, 20; Juan Ramon Guerrero, 22; Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera, 36; Peter O Gonzalez-Cruz, 22; Luis S Vielma, 22; and Kimberly Morris, 37 have been identified as among the dead by the city and hospital authorities.

Edward's cousin David Sotomayor told the Associated Press the deceased was a "caring energetic man known for wearing a silly top hat on cruises." David added, "He was just always part of the fun."

When families asked officials why there was a delay in revealing identities, they were given no concrete answer.

The city of Orlando will be posting names of victims, after identifying families, here.

According to AFP, Angel Mendez, who was outside the hospital, held up his phone and showed a reporter a photo of his brother.

"He was inside the club, we're very desperate," he said. "We're looking for him, this is something that has taken Florida by surprise but we know there is a God that can have control over this family."

Janiel Gonzalez who managed to escape Pulse, said he was still looking for three friends, while two were hospitalised with gunshot wounds.

"A place that we normally go to just to hang out, have fun, dance and normally there's no issues, for something like that to happen is just devastating," he said.

Christine Leinonen has not heard from her 32-year-old son Christopher Leinonen, and fears the worst. She drove to Orlando at 4am after learning of the shooting from Christopher's friend who was also at Pulse.

"These are nonsensical killings of our children," she said, sobbing. "They're killing our babies!"

She said her son's friend Brandon Wolf survived by hiding in a bathroom and running out as bullets flew.

Orlando Police have set up a hotline for family to enquire about victims of the shooting.

Meanwhile, Orlando health authorities have confirmed the identification of all 44 patients at the hospital.

Mateen; inspired by DAESH or homophobia?

The 911 call made by Mateen not only talked about the DAESH terrorist group but also made mention of the Boston bombers.