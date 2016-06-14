Microsoft Corp - one of the world's largest software companies, announced on Monday that it would buy proffessional social network LinkedIn Corp for $26.2 billion in cash.

The deal is the largest acquisition by Microsoft after it bought Skype for $8.5 billion in 2011.

The move came as Microsoft shifts its focus to business services and cloud computing, Microsoft CEO Satya Naadella said in an email to staff.

Nadella said the deal brings together the world's leading professional cloud with the world's leading professional network.

Under the deal, Jeff Weiner will continue to remain as CEO of LinkedIn.

Weiner said his vision is to operate LinkedIn as a fully independent entity within Microsoft, a model used with great success by companies like YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp.