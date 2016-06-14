BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Microsoft to buy LinkedIn for $26.2B
In its largest-ever deal, Microsoft will wrap up its purchase of professional social network LinkedIn for $26.2B later this year.
Microsoft to buy LinkedIn for $26.2B
A 3D printed logo of Microsoft is seen in front of a displayed LinkedIn logo in this illustration taken June 13, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 14, 2016

Microsoft Corp - one of the world's largest software companies, announced on Monday that it would buy proffessional social network LinkedIn Corp for $26.2 billion in cash.

The deal is the largest acquisition by Microsoft after it bought Skype for $8.5 billion in 2011.

The move came as Microsoft shifts its focus to business services and cloud computing, Microsoft CEO Satya Naadella said in an email to staff.

Nadella said the deal brings together the world's leading professional cloud with the world's leading professional network.

Under the deal, Jeff Weiner will continue to remain as CEO of LinkedIn.

Weiner said his vision is to operate LinkedIn as a fully independent entity within Microsoft, a model used with great success by companies like YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Recommended

According to both the firms, a "definitive" deal is sealed and would close later this year, with the support of LinkedIn chairman and controlling shareholder Reid Hoffman.

LinkedIn, which enables members to connect with similar-minded professionals and facilitates recruiting and job hunting, has carved out a social network with a distinct identity.

But LinkedIn reported a loss $46 million in the past quarter this year on top of $166 million in 2015, which put its shares at multi-year lows early this year.

Nadella said Microsoft's data such as contacts and calendars and LinkedIn's deeper biographical and professional network information would enable "magic" to happen.

"Imagine you're walking into a meeting and Cortana tells you about the people in that meeting because it has access to that professional network."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B