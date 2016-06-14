Qatar has drawn outrage from around the world for arresting and charging a young Dutch woman who had reported her own rape.

The 22-year-old victim was instead arrested for having sex out of wedlock and fined €750.

Her case has highlighted human rights violations in the country, which has already been criticised in the past over its mistreatment of migrant workers.

A court in Doha gave her a suspended one-year sentence on Monday, but released her to be deported back to the Netherlands following an uproar on social media and a successful online campaign which had called for her release.

The victim, who was in Qatar for a holiday trip, was arrested in March.

According to her testimony, she was drugged at a bar in a Doha hotel.

"Her next memory was waking up in an unfamiliar apartment where she realised to her great horror that she had been raped," her lawyer Brian Lokollo told Dutch radio NOS-Radio 1.

She identified her rapist as Syrian national Omar Abdullah Al-Hasan.

He pleaded guilty to charges of illicit consensual sex and being drunk in a public place and was sentenced to receive 140 lashes.

The victim was on her first independent holiday with a friend, her mother told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.