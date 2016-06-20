Indonesia said on Monday it will continue to protect the sovereignty of its fishing grounds following reports of a fresh confrontation with Chinese vessels in the disputed South China Sea.

An Indonesian naval vessel fired on a Chinese fishing boat, injuring one person, China's Foreign Ministry said late on Sunday. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Monday denied reports that Chinese crew had been injured.

This is the third reported confrontation between the two countries in 2016 near the Natuna Islands, as regional tensions mount in the sea.

Marsudi said, "I have been communicating with our army commander and naval chief, and no boat crew were injured."

When asked about the incident, Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla said they wanted to get a message across to "the other side" to honour the area according to the law.

"This is not a clash, but we are protecting the area," added Kalla. He said the government will continue to be more assertive.

Indonesia's navy said it had fired warning shots at several boats with Chinese flags accused of fishing illegally near the gas-rich Natuna Islands.

Navy spokesman Edi Sucipto said, "Whatever the flag, when they commit violations inside Indonesia's jurisdiction, we, in this case, the navy, will not hesitate to act decisively."

Indonesia is not part of the broader regional dispute over China's reclamation activities in the South China Sea and Beijing's claims on swathes of critical waterways.

But Jakarta has objected to China's inclusion of parts of the Indonesian-governed Natuna Islands within the "nine-dash line" Beijing marks on maps to show its claim on the body of water.

China has said it does not dispute Indonesia's sovereignty over the Natuna Islands, although the statement said the area where the incident occurred is subject to overlapping interests.