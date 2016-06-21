To the layman, the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) may sound like a shadowy enterprise serving the black market with radioactive material. But the purpose of the 48-nation group is quite the opposite: preventing nuclear material and technology from falling into the wrong hands.

The NSG has been in the news quite a bit lately, particularly with regard to India and Pakistan's bid to gain entry into the exclusive club. But how does the NSG work? Is it like the G8 or the UN? And why are nuclear powers India and Pakistan trying so hard to woo big players like the US and China?

The nuclear test that started it all

The NSG was formed in 1975 and first convened in London following a nuclear test by India in 1974.

The United States, Canada, West Germany, France, Japan and the Soviet Union were the first members of the NSG, which is now made up of 48 countries and has the European Commission as permanent observer.

According to the NSG, the 1974 nuclear test was an alarming demonstration that nuclear technology traded for peaceful purposes could be used to develop weapons. The group urgently called for guidelines to regulate the export of nuclear technology and strict protocols to limit nuclear arms proliferation were developed in the meetings that followed.

The NSG meets annually.

What's the difference between the NSG and IAEA?

It may seem like the NSG and the International Atomic Energy Agency are effectively doing the same thing, but the two are independent of each other.

The IAEA is an independent organisation within the United Nations system and has "a specific role as the international safeguards inspectorate." In simpler words, the IAEA is more like a global "police force" in all matters related to nuclear energy.

The NSG, on the other hand, is a group of countries which deal in nuclear trade and have agreed upon strict protocols in the transfer of civilian nuclear material and technology to states with no nuclear weapons.

Guidelines for the NSG were published by the IAEA in 1978.

NSG guidelines govern exports/transfer/protection for:

- Nuclear material, nuclear reactors and equipment, non-nuclear material for reactors, plant and equipment for the reprocessing, enrichment, and conversion of nuclear material and for fuel fabrication and heavy water production, technology associated with each of the above items.