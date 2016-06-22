British Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was killed for her strong political views, her husband Brendan has said one week after her murder, adding that she was also concerned about the tone of the European Union referendum debate.

Jo Cox, a 41-year-old mother of two children, was an ardent supporter of the Vote Remain campaign, urging the United Kingdom to remain in the EU ahead of a referendum on June 23.

The late Member of Parliament worked for Oxfam before becoming a politician and was known for her advocacy of rights for refugees in addition to her pro-EU campaigning.

A former development policy advisor to Gordan Brown, her bereaved husband told the BBC that Jo Cox had "died for her views".

"She was a politician and she had very strong political views and I believe she was killed because of those views," he said.

'Whipping up hatred'

In his first appearance in court, the man charged with the MP's murder, Thomas Mair, gave his name as "Death to traitors, freedom for Britain".

The murder shocked the country and abruptly changed the tone of a campaign that has polarised Britons.

"She worried about the tone of the debate... the tone of whipping up fears and whipping up hatred potentially," Brendan Cox said.

"She was definitely worried about that, but it's not just about the EU referendum, I think the EU referendum has created a more heightened environment for it," he added.

Remain or Leave

The UK votes on Thursday on whether to remain in the EU or not. World leaders, investors and companies warn a decision to leave would diminish Britain's influence and unleash turmoil on the global markets.