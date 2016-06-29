In the wake of the latest terror attack at Istanbul Ataturk Airport, TRTWorld lists the 5 most deadliest airport attacks to have taken place around the world in the past 5 years.

Istanbul Ataturk Airport, Turkey

The terrorist attack on the Istanbul Ataturk Airport has been the bloodiest.

On June 28, 2016, three armed suicide bombers opened fire and blew themselves up at Istanbul Ataturk Airport in Turkey, killing 42 people and injuring another 239.

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said the attack could be linked to the DAESH terrorist group but no one has claimed responsibility thus far.

Jinnah International Airport, Pakistan

Pakistan witnessed its deadliest airport attack in which 38 people were killed, including 10 terrorists. Heavily-armed terrorists disguised as police guards stormed the old terminal of Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan's biggest city, on June 8, 2014.

Rockets, guns and suicide vests were used in the attack that began late Sunday night and raged till dawn when the military officials said all the 10 terrorists had died.

Later, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack, terming it a revenge for the killing of their chief Hakimullah Mehsud in a drone attack.

Domodedovo International Airport, Russia