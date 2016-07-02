Forget what you may remember about atoms from your high school science class. The Large Hadron Collider beauty experiment (LHCb), one of four large experiments at CERN's Large Hadron Collider near Geneva, Switzerland, has announced the observation of four new types of particles which don't fit into any known models of physics and may change the way we understand all forms of matter.

You may recall the Modern Atomic model from school. An atom is made up of a few simple parts: the proton (+) and neutron (-) make up the nucleus, or the centre of the atom, while the electrons orbit around it, much like our solar system. Did you ever wonder what makes up the protons or neutrons? Diving into the realm of particle theoretics, we are introduced to some new players in the sub-particle physics theater. Enter Quarks!

Quarks (pronounced "Kwerks") are what scientist believe to be "elementary particles," one of the basic building blocks of our entire universe. Thier discovery was a result of pioneering scientists at the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center during the late 1960s and early `70s. Protons were originally thought to have empty "soft shells," but after analysing data from the particle collisions, the team at Stanford, working alongside scientists from the Michigan Institute of Technology (MIT), noticed that some of the particles were rebounding off something else!

Another smaller, yet unknown mechanism was at play. This discovery changed the way we looked at the world, and as such, three of the leading scientists were awarded with the 1990 Nobel Prize in physics for their discovery of Quarks.